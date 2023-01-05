Retired Detective McDonald Becomes Part-Time Haverhill Conservation Officer

Haverhill is bringing back the job of conservation officer and naming a retired police officer to take the part-time position.

Retired Haverhill Police Detective Daniel McDonald was named to the job recently by Mayor James J. Fiorentini. The mayor said the city eliminated the position about a decade ago, but he and Police Chief Robert P. Pistone agree restoration of the job is needed to keep an eye on the city’s woodlands and waterways, nature trails and uses by hunters, fishermen, hikers and the general public.

“Officer McDonald’s vast knowledge of Haverhill’s rural areas and his prior career in public service has allowed him to jump right into his new position,” Pistone said. “In the short time since starting his new job, Officer McDonald has been active, dealing with illegal hunting activities, illegal dumping violations, ATV complaints and many other issues on conservation lands throughout the city.”

In a statement, Fiorentini’s office described McDonald as “an avid outdoorsman and long-time advocate for preserving Haverhill’s woodlands.” He will also assist Haverhill’s Animal Control officers when they are off duty or need help.

McDonald, who holds a master’s in Criminal Justice, served the Haverhill Police Department for 27 years before his retirement in July 2021. Since then, McDonald has been working private details for Haverhill Police.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...