Watercolors by Ann Jones on Display Through February at iHub in Downtown Haverhill

WHAV News Staff By |

Watercolors by Ann Jones on display at the UMass Lowell innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph.)

The work of Ann Jones, retired president of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association, will be featured during January and February at the Art Niche at UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill.

Jones is an award-winning watercolor artist. Her subjects are diverse and the paintings are noted for her use of transparent yet saturated watercolor. Jones’ artwork is displayed in many venues across the Merrimack Valley.

The iHub Art Niche is open to the public during regular hours at Harbor Place, third floor, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

