Gov.-Elect Healey to Swear In Auditor-Elect DiZoglio at Methuen High School

Soon-to-be former Sen. Diana DiZoglio is bringing home her inauguration as state auditor.

Auditor-elect DiZoglio invites the public to watch her being sworn in by Gov.-Elect Maura Healey during a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Methuen High School—her alma mater.

“I’m humbled by the responsibility and trust that Massachusetts has placed in me to serve as the people’s Auditor,” she said. “I learned the importance of community by growing up in the Merrimack Valley, and I’m excited to share this evening with those from across the Commonwealth who share our vision for a more transparent, accessible and accountable state government.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 6. Healey will administer the oath of office. Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff will serve as mistress of ceremonies and Congresswoman Lori Trahan will provide remarks.

The event is free and open to the public. Following the ceremony, DiZoglio’s committee hosts a reception at the Merrimack Valley Golf Course in Methuen. To learn more or register for either or both events, visit dianaforma.com.

