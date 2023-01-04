Former Haverhill Councilor Macek Returns to City Hall as Liaison Between Mayor and Council

Former Haverhill City Councilor William J. Macek returns to City Hall this week as the mayor’s deputy chief of staff in a wide-ranging reorganization of the corner office in what could be the last year of the administration.

Macek will work part-time and mostly as a liaison to the City Council where he served 26 years. He tells WHAV why he thinks the new job is a fit.

“I love City Hall. I love being at City Hall. I know everybody. Most people know who I am. I think I accomplish a lot of things just because we’re all comfortable with one another,” Macek says.

Macek says he believes he can help the flow of information between the two branches of city government.

“I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to work out of the mayor’s office as a liaison between the mayor and the City Council and help bridge the mayor’s office with the councilors. I think I can help bring some information in both directions—things that maybe the councilors would like to express to the mayor and vice versa,” he says.

The reorganization comes after Christopher Sicuranza, chief of staff to Mayor James J. Fiorentini abruptly resigned. The mayor’s office in a statement explains, Sicuranza left “to care for a sick family member.” Sicuranza, who started last July to succeed Allison Heartquist, said his goodbyes to City Hall workers by email.

The city advertised the $97,500 to $111,883 per year job of chief of staff late last month. To fill in the gaps, Fiorentini gave the added the duties of constituent services director to Communications Director Shawn Regan and named Karen Buckley to head the 311 Constituent Services telephone center at the mayor’s office. Buckley also works in the city’s Information Technology Department as a consultant. The mayor’s office also includes Executive Assistant Lisa Ferry and two full-time 311 Constituent Services attendants.

Fiorentini first took office 20 years ago. He has suggested, but not confirmed, he will not seek re-election when his current term ends this year. Macek did not seek re-election to the Haverhill City Council in 2021. Macek also previously served as host of WHAV’s Open Mic Show.

