Author Morse Discusses ‘Long-Silenced Stories of Courage and Resistance’ During Talk Sunday

Author Sandell Morse discusses her book, “The Spiral Shell, A French Village Reveals Its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II,” during an in-person talk Sunday.

Morse uncovers what are described as “long-silenced stories of courage and resistance in a village in southwest France during World War II.” Her research also answered her personal question. “Where were the Jews who had mysteriously vanished from its history?”

The talk takes place Sunday, Jan. 8, with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation at 10, at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main, Haverhill. Those interested are advised to register by emailing Lynn Martin at [email protected]. The presentation is free but donations are accepted to offset costs.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...