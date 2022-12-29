State Plans One at a Time Ramp Closings at Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange Next Week

There is another temporary closing next week of the Interstates 495 and 93 Interchange ramps in Andover.

Alternating closings of I-495 northbound exit 97B and I-93 northbound exit 40A take place nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.

During the overnight work, there will be a one at a time ramp closing to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and spread asphalt millings for the base of attenuators by high mast light towers.

Detours will be in place.

The work is part of a $5 million highway lighting repair and improvement project at the interchange in Andover and Tewksbury.

