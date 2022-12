The arrival of New Year’s will not cause a delay in trash collection in Plaistow, N.H.

Officials report trash will be collected as scheduled Monday through Friday, Jan. 2-6.

Town Hall and Town Hall Annex, however, are Monday, Jan. 2, and will resume normal hours Tuesday, Jan. 3.

