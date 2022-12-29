Haverhill Men Face Charges of Attempted Murder; Intended Victim Unharmed in Gunfire

Twenty-five-year-old Zadrian R. Colon and 20-year-old Enrique Ruiz, both of 33 Jackson St., face charges of unsuccessfully trying to murder another man late Tuesday morning in Haverhill—a dispute driven reportedly over a woman and comments made on social media.

The 24-year-old intended victim was in close range of pistol fire, but was unharmed.

Colon and Ruiz were arrested by Haverhill Police early Tuesday afternoon near their home and arraigned in Haverhill District Court Wednesday. They were ordered held without bail by Judge Mary McCabe and face dangerousness hearings in court late next week.

According to documents on file at Haverhill District Court, police were dispatched just after 11 a.m. when the department received reports of shots fired. Two officers made their way to Colon’s and Ruiz’ apartment and initially found nothing unusual. Witnesses, however, told police they saw Colon and Ruiz earlier arguing outside with a man in a white car and, soon after, heard a gunshot. One neighbor, who also took photographs, reported seeing Colon extend his right arm before seeing a flash and hearing what sounded like a gunshot. A second witness backed up the account. The car’s driver reportedly reversed quickly and sped off toward Washington Street.

A police report called the murder attempt a “joint venture” between Colon and Ruiz with the latter aware of, and involved, in the plot and seen collecting spent bullet casings with the intent of hiding them.

In a separate interview with police, the intended victim said he went to see Colon after receiving social media posts allegedly written by Colon. He said Colon came outside with a gun visible, while accompanied by Ruiz.

Neighbors interviewed by police said a loud noise awakened them and startled their dog. Another nearby neighbor showed police what appeared to be a bullet hole in siding above the second floor. Officers also reviewed city surveillance camera footage.

Police later obtained a warrant from the court to search Colon’s and Ruiz’ apartment and said they found what appeared to marijuana and cocaine packaged for resale.

Besides assault with intent to murder, Colon was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded and unlicensed gun, two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Ruiz was also further charged with being an accessory after the fact, tampering or destroying evidence, having unlicensed ammunition, two counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

The men return to court Jan. 6.

