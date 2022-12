Haverhill plans to collect Christmas trees curbside Saturday, Jan. 14.

Pickups begin at 6 a.m. and residents are advised to have trees outside by the night before. There will be no make-up day.

Officials advise residents to remove lights and ornaments. No plastic bags, wreaths, swag, tree stands or artificial trees will be collected.

