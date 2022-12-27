UTEC Receives $2.4 Million in State Grants to Help Young People Avoid Repeat Crimes

UTEC, a nonprofit in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell that seeks to help young people avoid repeat crimes, was among several groups statewide sharing in $5.5 million in state grants.

UTEC was awarded $990,179 for its work in the Merrimack Valley, another $990,179 for its work with the state Department of Corrections and $450,000 to assist all six state reentry program sites to provide grant management support, evaluation tools, training and other assistance.

“Throughout our time in office, we’ve been focused on helping justice-involved individuals re-enter the community so they can lead productive lives and avoid future offenses. These grants will help ensure that opportunities and supports are in place to create better outcomes for individuals and communities,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Emerging Adults Reentry Initiative Grant Program provides resources for six nonprofit programs working with pre- and post-release offenders. Each of the nonprofits will work in partnership with Massachusetts sheriff’s offices or the Massachusetts Department of Correction to provide evidence-based programming designed to improve outcomes for participants, reduce future criminal involvement and increase community safety.

To ensure programs have the capacity to provide these services going forward, each recipient is eligible for four additional years of grant money, potentially providing for five years of grant funding.

The grants were awarded through a competitive application process administered by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...