Today’s Obituaries: Mary E. (Dwyer) Jordan, Taught at John Greenleaf Whittier School

Mary E. (Dwyer) Jordan, 80, formerly of Bradford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill.

She was born in Haverhill, Sept. 21, 1942, daughter of the late J. Howard and Veronica (Egan) Dwyer.

Jordan was a proud graduate of Sacred Hearts School, St. James High School and Merrimack College. She would go on to become a middle school teacher at John Greenleaf Whittier School and later in Woburn. Her career included stints at American Mutual, Marshall’s corporate office, USA Computer Training Centers and, finally, ending her career teaching math and computer classes at Presentation of Mary high school.

She spent decades as an active member of the Bradford Swim Club. She was a member of the original school board at Sacred Hearts School. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at the beach. She was a member of two book clubs. She especially enjoyed laughing with her Dwyer and Egan cousins.

Jordan is predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Jordan who passed away in 1987 and her son Patrick who passed in 2020.

She is survived by her loving son, Haverhill City Council President Timothy J. Jordan and his wife Lindsay of Haverhill, as well as her four grandchildren who brought tremendous joy to her life, Thomas O., Owen D., Liam T., and Molly A. Jordan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-6 p.m. at H.L. Farmer and Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford. Her funeral will begin on Friday morning, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford. Interment will be in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Haverhill High School – Patrick T. Jordan scholarship fund, 137 Monument St., Haverhill, MA 01832.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...