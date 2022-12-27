N.H. State Police Trooper Receives Minor Injuries When Cruiser Struck by Methuen Driver

A New Hampshire State Police trooper received minor injuries when the officer’s cruiser was struck Saturday morning in Salem, N.H., by a car driven by a 21-year-old Methuen woman.

Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with officers from the Salem Police Department and medical personnel from the Salem Fire Department, responded to the crash at 8:44 a.m., on the Interstate 93 northbound Exit 1 off-ramp.

The unidentified trooper was in the cruiser, parked in the far left lane with blue lights flashing while investigating a separate crash, when struck from behind.

The cruiser was struck by a 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan driven by Kylie Garcia of Methuen. Police said Garci and her passengers were uninjured, but the trooper was taken to Parkland Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests speed, existing road conditions and failure to negotiate the curve of the ramp were among causes of the accident.

