WHAV Presents An Old-Time Radio Christmas Eve; Also, Special Play by Massasoit Radio Players

It’s An Old-Time Radio Christmas Eve Saturday on 97.9 WHAV.

Holiday music begins after the 6 p.m. news, followed by the second annual presentation of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 by the Massasoit Radio Players of Massasoit Community College.

At 8, it’s Superman’s Christmas Adventure as the man of steel fights to stop Dr. Grouch and Mr. Meaney who set out to destroy Santa’s workshop and steal the reindeer. Next up is Fibber McGee and Molly with Fibber putting up Christmas lights and decorations with hilarious results.

Jimmy Stewart returns at 9 as George Bailey in the radio adaptation of the 1948 movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” When Stewart regrets ever being born, his guardian angel grants his wish on Christmas Eve.

Another movie-turned-radio play, “Miracle on 34th Street” airs at 10 with the stars of the classic 20th Century Fox 1947 movie, Maureen O’Hara, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn

All Christmas Eve programs are repeated at midnight.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...