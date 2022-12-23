Plaistow, N.H., Reminds Residents Town Hall is Closed Monday for Christmas Holiday

Plaistow, N.H., Town Offices. (WHAV News file photograph.)

Plaistow, N.H., officials are reminding residents that Town Hall and the Town Clerk’s office are closed Monday, Dec 26, because of the official Christmas holiday.

Town Hall reopens Tuesday, Dec. 27, for regular business hours.

