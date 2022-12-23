Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commissions Ferreira to Sing for Veterans

As a special treat for, and in honor of, veterans, Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission brought nationally recognized lyric tenor Neal Ferreira this week to Mill Brook Park to sing a classic Christmas Carol.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere said the committee commissioned Ferreira of Haverhill to perform at the memorial.

“The Commission wanted to express its gratitude to veterans, but also to let them enjoy the hearing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in the comfort and warmth of their own homes,” Basiliere said.

