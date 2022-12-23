Developer Receives Praise, Well Wishes Upon Opening of Apartments at St. Joseph’s School

(Additional photograph below.)

Former students, neighbors and city officials lauded the developer of 36 apartments at the former St. Joseph’s School during a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday.

Developer Jonathan Cody of Atlantis Investments received city approvals more than two years ago to convert the abandoned school into 28 studio and eight one-bedroom apartments in the former school at 26 Broadway, just off Lafayette Square. Mayor James J. Fiorentini praised Cody for delivering what the city needs most—housing.

“You feel like you’re in school when you’re here. Don’t you? What great looking apartments,” he said.

The mayor noted that unlike many developments, neighbors came out in support of the reuse of St. Joseph’s School. One of these is Elaine Barker who noted her father, she, her four children and her two grandchildren attended the school.

“Yes, I was very sad when the school closed. Many of us were, but I always take a negative and turn it into a positive. What a positive thing we had when Jonathan came into the picture. Jonathan, for me, is a gift from God. You’ve done so much. Not only here, but in so many other parts of the city,” she said.

Cody acknowledged the significance of the building. “My biggest challenge was honoring what the building was and bringing that into its new life. This building has touched so many people and in so many ways. I’m proud, that for the next 100 years, people will still be able to enjoy it,” he said.

Besides the mayor, Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Inspectional Services Director Richard MacDonald and other officials came for the ceremony and received Cody’s return praise.

“There’s a reason that Haverhill is the only city I choose to do business in. It’s because city hall employees—from the mayor’s office, Council and all the boards, inspectional services—your responsiveness and willing to help attitude is like no other I have ever seen. Your welcoming approach is what will continue to move the city forward,” he said.

Cody also purchased property across Broadway which offers 40 more parking spaces that can be used if necessary.

