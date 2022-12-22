Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Celebrates its Largest Ever Toy Drive at Annual Holiday Party

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is celebrating its largest ever toy drive, aiding children and families during the holiday season.

The Club held its Annual Holiday Party on Dec. 16 where attendees enjoyed a dinner served by the Haverhill Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s board of directors; music; a performance from the children’s chorus: the Local Vocals; a visit from Santa; a bike raffle; and gifts to bring home.

Those who wish to learn about becoming involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill are advised to call Maria Rodriguez, marketing manager, at 978-374-6171 or by emailing [email protected].

