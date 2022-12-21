Temple Emanu-El and Calvary Baptist Church Join for Martin Luther King Jr. Service

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill joins with Calvary Baptist Church for its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in January.

The annual service, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King in song and prayer, follows the weekly Sabbath liturgy and includes selected readings from the writings of King. Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service and members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate.

“Martin Luther King Shabbat is one of the cornerstones of each year for us,” said Broekhuysen, “as Temple Emanu-El and Calvary Baptist Church affirm and deepen our long relationship. Celebrating both in person and online, bringing our communities together once more to make music and pray and learn from the example of Rev. Dr. King, is another step on the road together out of the slough of American pandemic and the deep divisions it has exposed and exacer bated .”

“We are at a climactic moment in America,” says Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth Young, noting, We must take the time to reimagine a better world and start building it.”

The service takes place Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., at 514 Main St., Haverhill. The next day, Calvary’s MLK celebration takes place at 3 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill.

