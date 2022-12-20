Podcast: Santa Claus is Coming But Many Children Already Met the Jolly Man Thanks to Haverhill Lions Club



When Christmas Eve rolls around this weekend, many children will find themselves nestled all snug in their beds, satisfied they already saw Santa, but without his sled.

The Haverhill Lions Club, for example, recently provided a stop for Santa during its Breakfast with Santa. Haverhill Lions Club Past President Laurie Cantwell, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, and said the event was well attended.

“Oh yes, it was such a great day. It was so much fun to see all the smiles on the faces of everyone who attended. I believe the count is 601 people attended,” she said.

The Haverhill Lion’s Club breakfast was at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Facility in downtown Haverhill. In addition to local children and their families, attendees included area Lions Club members from Chelmsford, Dunstable, Tyngsboro, Newburyport and Lawrence. They helped the morning occasion run smoothly.

The Haverhill Lion’s Club also witnessed the kindness of residents who donated winter coats for those in need.

“People were very generous. We haven’t counted them all yet. We are in the process of doing that to donate them for Coats for Kids and Families. We will be counting them up. We received a number of coats. We filled several boxes with coats so we will be counting them up and donating them,” she said.

Cantwell says Maria’s Restaurant has also agreed to serve as a drop off location for the Lions Club Coat Drive which ends Saturday, Jan. 7. The restaurant will also accept donations of peanut butter and jelly to be distributed to area food banks.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

