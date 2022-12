Chabad of Merrimack Valley and Anshe Sholom Chabad of Greater Haverhill plan a menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration tonight in downtown Haverhill.

The free celebration takes place at 6 p.m., in Washington Square, Haverhill.

All are welcome and food such as latkes and jelly donuts are available along with dreidels and more.

For more information, visit jewishhaverhill.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...