Whittier Tech Students Learn Art of Coordination at Ipswich Construction Site

Earlier this month, 25 students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School participating in the Engineering, Carpentry and Computer-Aided Design pathways learned how various trades are coordinated through an Ipswich construction site visit.

Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students toured a biology lab construction site thanks to an invitation from Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts. The tour was led by team members from Columbia, a North Reading-based construction management firm overseeing the project.

“It was cool to see that designers from various fields, such as electrical, plumbing, masonry and more, all needed to work together on one set of design drawings to accommodate all needs of the building for the client,” said CAD junior Nathan Woitkowski of Haverhill.

Whittier Tech students learned about the project’s challenges and solutions; the process of procuring materials; site development; coordination of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; the project planning process; and more.

Students were accompanied by School Guidance Counselor Rachael Rossi, CAD Instructor Tristan Belanger, Engineering Instructor Kathryn Szymaszek and Carpentry Instructor Brian Boucher.

