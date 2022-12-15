Judge Sends 31-Year-Old Methuen Man to Prison for Four Years for Fentanyl Drug Dealing

A 31-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his involvement in a fentanyl drug dealing

Nino De Leon Guzman, also known as “Chino,” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. Guzman pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said, from October 2020 through about June 2021, undercover agents purchased fentanyl from Guzman and his associated drug dealing organization on nine separate occasions in the Lawrence and Methuen areas. When arrested June 23, 2021, Guzman was found with fentanyl packaged for distribution and a cell phone for fentanyl deals. A search of Guzman’s Methuen home resulted in the recovery of a kilogram brick of fentanyl, a blender containing multiple bags of fentanyl, a drug ledger, clothing he had worn in prior drug transactions and a sock in a nightstand containing $2,500 cash in drug sales money.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...