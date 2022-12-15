Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library.

In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.

“You can hold on to Haverhill,” she notes. The 2023 calendar features pre-urban renewal photographs of Merrimack and Washington Streets, downtown; the April 1895 Merrimack River flood as seen from Water Street; the Spanish-style John F. Howard House on South Main Street as it looked around 1920; a rare overhead view of the B&M freight train wreck of 1949 at the Winter Street crossing; and others. The calendar is $12.75 with sales tax.

There are also books by local authors, clothing, jewelry, china, decorations and more at the virtual department store on the first floor of the library.

The store is open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon; and Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

