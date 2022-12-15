Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees

Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired

After graduating from Wheaton College, Silverio got his start in real estate working as a loan officer for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. He joined his family’s insurance agency a few years later and increased the agency’s business while investing in dozens of local properties. In 2019, he purchased Silverio Insurance Agency from his parents. Silverio sees community college as an essential partner in improving communities, much as he has done with his businesses.

“NECC’s commitment to constantly add to their curriculum subjects that are important in today’s job markets, both local and beyond, can lead to amazing opportunities for local employers to have a constant source of knowledgeable and trained staff right in their own backyard,” he says.

Silverio served for three years as the chair of the Lawrence Redevelopment Authority and is currently on the executive committee for the Lawrence Partnership. He says he’s looking forward to continuing that work as the newest member of the college’s board of trustees.

“NECC has been an active participant in the constant fight for positive change within our communities,” he says. “Constantly taking on leadership roles, NECC has become a dependable and necessary organization, especially in both Lawrence and Haverhill. To our communities, NECC is more than just a college.”

Cox says his commitment to the college will continue, noting, “NECC is an amazing resource for students of all ages and backgrounds. In over 10 years of service on the board, having been appointed by two governors, it has been an honor to work with such a dedicated group of fellow trustees and President (Lane A.) Glenn and his very accomplished and innovative team. I am committed to continuing to serve the college in a number of ways, including my service on the NECC Foundation Board.”

The college’s Board of Trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years, and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.

