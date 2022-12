A driver escaped injuries late last Thursday night after his car flipped over in Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood.

The accident took place just before midnight, near 150 Lincoln Ave.

Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the driver was “drowsy,” but did not require treatment. There were no charges stemming from the incident.

