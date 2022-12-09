Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Receive State Help to Make Up For Underfunded Years

Haverhill and Lawrence Police and Fire Departments are receiving a fresh round of state aid to make up for previously underfunded budgets.

The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant Program awarded $198,160 to Haverhill Police, $80,000 to Haverhill Fire and a about a million each to Lawrence Police and Fire Departments. The program is intended to boost public safety departments in cities with least 60,000 people and budgets of less than $200 per capita as of 2010.

“Our first responders are the heart of our communities. They help keep residents and communities safe, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. These grants are an investment in public safety,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Thursday is provided nearly $4.8 million in grants to support municipal police and fire staffing in all 10 communities across the state that met the criteria. The money allows departments to restore, retain or hire police and fire personnel or to pay overtime necessary to maintain adequate staffing levels.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...