Gov. Baker Plans Haverhill Visit Today to Talk Housing; Fiorentini and Lupoli on Agenda

Housing has been a major subject of discussion this week and Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to weigh in during, what is being called, a “Housing Roundtable Discussion and Celebration” in Haverhill today.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s office said yesterday, the state’s leaders plan to gather at UMass Lowell’s Haverhill Innovation Hub in downtown Haverhill to discuss the state’s housing achievements over the past eight years and future housing landscape, as well as a celebration of new affordable housing rental round awardees.”

Baker and Polito join Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy, local officials, developers such as Salvatore N. Lupoli of Lupoli Companies, housing advocates, state legislators and business and community leaders.

