Methuen Receives State Community Compact Grant to Build Records Management System

Methuen will use $200,000 from the latest round of state Community Compact grants to improve its records management.

The grant is intended to “enable more effective management of records, reduce record-keeping redundancies, reduce storage costs and increase usable office space through the elimination of unnecessary files.” The awards were made by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at a State House ceremony celebrating the administration’s Community Compact Cabinet over the last eight years.

Polito, who served as chair of the program, said, “Through the Community Compact programs, we are proud to have supported over 1,400 initiatives to improve local services and infrastructure across all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns.”

The Community Compact Cabinet was established by the administration in January 2015 as one of its first actions after taking office with the goal of strengthening the state’s partnership with cities and towns and to allow the administration to work more closely with municipal leaders.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...