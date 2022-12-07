Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Resumes Today with Ladies and Educators Celebration

The 21st annual Buttonwoods Festival of Trees resumes from noon-8 p.m. today, highlighted by its Ladies and Educators segment beginning in the afternoon.

Between 3 and 8 p.m., adult women and educators pay $5 each and senior women pay $3 each. The day also features shopping from local vendors and crafters and a visit from Santa. All events take place at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.

Tomorrow, Dec. 8, from noon- 8 p.m., brings an all-day Children’s Scavenger Hunt and holiday movies between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday is Senior Day with $1 off admission. Events, which run between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., include a Senior Tea Party from noon-2, timeless classic holiday radio dramas all day and capped by a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday is Family Day, also running from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and features coloring and fun crafts for the kids and a visit from Santa between noon and 2 p.m. There are also colonial cooking demonstrations between noon and 5 p.m. and a holiday concert, starting at 6 p.m., with local band Currier Square. Light refreshments will be served.

Sunday’s conclusion, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., offers the final chance to buy raffle tickets. There will also be demonstrations by Greater Haverhill Art Association members Susan Kneeland, between noon and 2:30 p.m., and Rebecca Pontius, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Raffle and silent auction winners will be notified by telephone after 6 p.m., Sunday.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages six to 17 and free for children five and under. There’s a full list of events at buttonwoodsfot.org.

