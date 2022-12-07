Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Resumes Today with Ladies and Educators Celebration

News Editor By |

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

The 21st annual Buttonwoods Festival of Trees resumes from noon-8 p.m. today, highlighted by its Ladies and Educators segment beginning in the afternoon.

Between 3 and 8 p.m., adult women and educators pay $5 each and senior women pay $3 each. The day also features shopping from local vendors and crafters and a visit from Santa. All events take place at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill.

Tomorrow, Dec. 8, from noon- 8 p.m., brings an all-day Children’s Scavenger Hunt and holiday movies between 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday is Senior Day with $1 off admission. Events, which run between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., include a Senior Tea Party from noon-2, timeless classic holiday radio dramas all day and capped by a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday is Family Day, also running from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and features coloring and fun crafts for the kids and a visit from Santa between noon and 2 p.m. There are also colonial cooking demonstrations between noon and 5 p.m. and a holiday concert, starting at 6 p.m., with local band Currier Square. Light refreshments will be served.

Sunday’s conclusion, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., offers the final chance to buy raffle tickets. There will also be demonstrations by Greater Haverhill Art Association members Susan Kneeland, between noon and 2:30 p.m., and Rebecca Pontius, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Raffle and silent auction winners will be notified by telephone after 6 p.m., Sunday.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages six to 17 and free for children five and under. There’s a full list of events at buttonwoodsfot.org.

Comments are closed.