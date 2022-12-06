Groveland Council on Aging Renovates Food Pantry; Now Offers Fresh as well as Frozen Food

The Groveland Council on Aging recently renovated its food pantry thanks to generous donations from community groups.

Renovations began in July and included electrical upgrades, new shelving and a new refrigerator and freezer. With these improvements the pantry now offers both fresh and frozen foods. The renovations were supported by a $4,000 donation from Pentucket Bank Community Funding and $500 from the Haverhill Breakfast Exchange, both in June 2022.

Residents and community members are encouraged to visit to pantry to donate to those in need. Most items requested for donation are fresh produce, dairy, eggs, meat, individual frozen meals, canned clam chowder, crackers/cheese and crackers/peanut butter and crackers, regular and decaf coffee and tea bags, pies for the holidays, detergent, bodywash, tissues, paper towels, toilet paper and gift cards

The Groveland Council on Aging thanked former Director Amanda Fisher for arranging for the renovation project and former Outreach Coordinator Maria Yagual for operating the food pantry; Ed Reed, Doug Soper, Steve McPherson and Larry MacElhiney for donating time and skills and the Groveland Congregational Church for its consistent donations of non-perishable food items and gift cards.

The food pantry is at Groveland Town Hall, Council on Aging Outreach Office, 183 Main St., and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Council on Aging food pantry is a certified partner with Our Neighbor’s Table in Amesbury and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

For more information, call 978-372-1101.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...