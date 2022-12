The Haverhill Public Library begins it Patron Pantry Food Drive next Monday to benefit local residents in need.

The library seeks donations of non-perishable food to benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry. Items are accepted from Monday, Dec. 12, to Friday, Dec. 23.

Those with questions may call the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 603.

