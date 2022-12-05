Georgetown Begins Recounting Ballots in 2nd Essex State Rep. Race Where Mirra was up 10 Votes

Election recounts begin today to determine the outcome of the 2nd Essex District state representative race, where incumbent Leonard Mirra was up 10 votes over challenger Kristin E. Kassner out of 23,509 ballots cast.

Georgetown is the first of several communities this week to undertake the hand recount before its board of registrars as ordered last week by Secretary of State William F. Galvin. Georgetown’s recount takes place at John Perley School gymnasium, 51 North St., Georgetown.

The district was dramatically reconfigured following the U.S. census and drops such area communities as Haverhill, Groveland and Merrimac and West Newbury. Besides Georgetown, it now includes Hamilton, Ipswich, Newbury, Rowley and one precinct in Topsfield.

Galvin said recounts must be completed no later than this Saturday. The official election results, as certified by Gov. Charlie Baker and the Governor’s Council, show Mirra ahead by less than.5%. Unlike a precinct-level recount which requires no specific margin, Galvin’s office said, a districtwide recount can only be ordered if the difference between the top candidates is within .5%.

Certified results show Republican Mirra with 11,754 votes, while Democrat Kassner received 11,744. The 10-vote difference represents.04% of the 23,509 votes cast in the race.

Hamilton’s and Newbury’s recounts are scheduled for Tuesday, while Ipswich counts on Wednesday. All recounts are open to public observation.

