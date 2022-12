A Lawrence man who sold fentanyl to a “cooperating Methuen witness” five times between February and May this past year, pleaded guilty to drug dealing this week in U.S. District Court.

Forty-two-year-old Rafael Sierra-Baez pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for next March 28. Sierra-Baez was arrested and charged last May 19.

