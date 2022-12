The Haverhill Garden Club is hosting its third annual “Holiday Doors of Haverhill” photo display.

Residents and business owners are asked to decorate their entryways and take a photograph in the daytime to send to the club. Names and addresses should be included.

The pictures will be shared in groups on the club’s Facebook starting in early December. Only the street address will identify the photo.

Those interested should email photographs to [email protected].

