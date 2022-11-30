West Newbury Officials Report School Staff, Pupils Were Safe After Car, Driver Found in the Woods

West Newbury Police said there was no danger to students and faculty of the Dr. John C. Page School resulting from the discovery of a car and driver Tuesday morning in a heavily-wooded area near the school.

West Newbury Police and Fire were sent to the school around 10:30 in the morning after a resident out for a walk reported a parked car about 500 feet off the road in a wooded area. Officials said its driver, sitting outside the car, appeared to be suffering from exposure and possible hypothermia

Page School was placed in “secure mode,” meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building. Pre-K students were dismissed as scheduled at 11:15 a.m., and the school day continued as normal aside from students being kept inside throughout the day.

The West Newbury Fire Department used a Gator off-road-vehicle to take the man back to the road, and from there an ambulance took him to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment.

Newburyport and West Newbury are investigating an incident where the car found may have crashed through a gate at town property on Emery Lane in West Newbury and then crashed through another gate on a portion of the property that connects to Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport.

