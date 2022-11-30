Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director

Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director.

Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.

Ward, of Haverhill, received his bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from UMass Lowell and has been acting DPW director since Stankovich left. Prior to 1995, Ward worked as an engineer in the private sector. The job pays an annual salary between $125,000 and $150,000.

Stankovich still advises the city as an outside consultant on a variety of grants and large projects.

