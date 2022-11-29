Women’s City Club of Haverhill Presents Holiday Gift Swap, Rick Scalise Music Dec. 13

A holiday gift swap with holiday music sets the scene for an upcoming magical meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill.

The club’s festive December meeting takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

Musician Rick Scalise returns to the club to entertain on his keyboard. Members may also take part in a holiday gift swap. Suggested price on gifts is $20 to $25 and givers are advised to make sure the gift is wrapped to add to the fun. Guests are asked to be creative and bring a treat that brings joy for you to select and to give, capturing the true spirit of the holidays.

President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments include holiday treats along with and coffee and tea. There will be plenty of time for socializing.

The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Future meetings will feature Origami, spring wreathes, singers and floral creations.

Those with questions may email [email protected].

