Give a Gift in Support of Local News and Programs on #GivingTuesday; Early Contractors Offers Match

On this Giving Tuesday, WHAV is pleased to renew its commitment to help the charities and causes you already support.

Not just on GivingTuesday, but every day, WHAV features deserving nonprofits in local news, Community Spotlight and live guest spots over the radio, online, in newsletters and social media, via podcasts and in so many other ways. WHAV hears daily how passing along this information gives civic groups, charities, veterans organizations and others a bottom-line boost in the forms of larger audiences, bigger donations, ticket sales and awareness.

WHAV, Greater Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service, would not be able to help without your ongoing support. As WHAV returns to its downtown landmark, your generous—let’s call it a “Homecoming”—gift supports a high level of continuing service to the community.

Even better, Early Contractors will make your donation worth more by matching donations dollar for dollar up to $1,500 when donations reach $2,500 by Dec. 15!

Donate online by clicking on “Membership” at WHAV.net or sending a check to:

WHAV

30 How St.

Haverhill, MA 01830-6131

