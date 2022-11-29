Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street

See updated story here.

An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill.

Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.

Haverhill police referred WHAV to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, which typically takes responsibility for releasing details of unexpected deaths. Blodgett’s office had not yet confirmed the shooting in time of this report.

Police detoured traffic along Margin Street and set up a mobile command center at the scene. Yellow crime scene tape enveloped the multifamily home at that address.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for updates.

