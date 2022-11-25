Last Minute Effort of Public Safety and School Teamwork Helps Feed More Than 70 Families

Mike Jarvis and Haverhill’s first responders made fast work of distributing more than 70 turkeys to needy families of Haverhill students at the last minute before Thanksgiving.

Jarvis of Jarvi Productions said the turkeys were made available from “a very generous and thoughtful group.” He said within 10 minutes of his getting the word out about the available fowl, Haverhill school resource officers, police officers and firefighters teamed up to handout more than 700 pounds of turkey.

“Thank you very much to the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, Haverhill Police Officer Dan Trocki and all of Haverhill’s school resource officers for helping set up and assisting with the drop-offs today. Especially for helping 70 plus families to have a turkey this Thanksgiving,” Jarvis said.

Schools receiving turkeys were Dr. Paul C. Nettle, Dr. Albert B. Consentino, Caleb Dustin Hunking School and Gateway Academy. Students received the turkeys as they were dismissed from school to begin Thanksgiving break. Some schools added a basket to go along with the turkeys.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...