Greater Lawrence Tech Welcomes Returning Grad, Command Sgt. Major Velez, for Veterans Ceremony

Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez listening to Greater Lawrence Tech students during a veterans’ ceremony. (Courtesy photograph.)

Greater Lawrence Technical School recently honored and recognized a returning graduate, Command Sgt. Major Franklin Velez, and Sgt. Eduardo Ortiz of the Continental Color Guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment.

Superintendent John Lavoie and Principal Susan Zielinski said the Veterans Day observance brought back Velez, a 1988 graduate of Greater Lawrence Tech, and welcomed members of the U.S. Army Band: Swamp Romp, U.S. Army Drill Team, and Ortiz of the Continental Color Guard, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment. The guests were greeted at the school by the Andover and Lawrence Fire departments, which raised an American flag using fire trucks.

The U.S. Army Band kicked off the ceremony by performing the National Anthem and Greater Lawrence Tech senior Xavier Tirado sang the Pledge of Allegiance. Students from Lawrence High School’s Jr. ROTC program presented flags, led by Lt. Colonel Stephen F. Howe, U.S. Army (Ret).

There was a school tour and a reception with food and drinks prepared by culinary arts students and served in the library.

Following the reception, a ceremony was held in the performing arts center, where Velez and Ortiz spoke with juniors about their experiences in the Army and why they joined.

Opening statements were made by Zielinski, and math instructor Jacob Elwell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, commending the efforts of veterans everywhere and the sacrifices they make for our country.

After graduating in 1988, Velez went on to join the U.S. Military in 1990 as an infantryman. The Lawrence native quickly excelled in his role holding more than 13 positions during his career, eventually attaining one of the most senior ranks an enlisted soldier can earn.

Velez talked to students and answered questions about his career, going on to tell students about the time he got his paratrooper wing. He told a light-hearted story about his first and second jump out of a plane.

During his first jump, he explained, he and his class weren’t nervous because they didn’t know what jumping out of a plane was like yet. It was only until their second time jumping that their nerves kicked in. However, Velez said when he joined the army all he wanted to do was jump out of planes and, in doing so, gained his paratrooper wings.

He was deployed and was a part of numerous missions including Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Currently he is the senior enlisted advisor with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. This role provides operational, ceremonial and musical support for local and worldwide public events, and national security and special events on behalf of the nation’s leadership.

Ortiz grew up in Mexico and moved to the U.S. when he was 17. When he arrived in the U.S., he did not speak English, but wanted to join the Army. After he graduated high school, he went to a recruiting office and signed-up. He used social media to learn more about the Army and teach himself basic parts of the English language. Ortiz later joined the U.S. Army Color Guard and has presented flag all over the country, even at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, where he says he felt the most pride in his country.

