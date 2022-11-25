Buttonwoods Museum Celebrates the Holiday Season with Annual Festival of Trees, Opening Tonight

The 21st annual Buttonwoods Festival of Trees opens tonight for its two-week presentation of f trees, wreaths and centerpieces with family entertainment.

The Festival runs tonight, from 5-8 p.m., with a candlelight tour of the John Ward House between 6 and 7:30 p.m., all at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The opening weekend continues Saturday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., with Family Day until 4 p.m. and coloring and fun crafts for the kids, plus a visit from Santa between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday also features a holiday concert featuring Emily Forisso, between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and including light refreshments.

Sunday is Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, taking place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with free admission for veterans and first responders with identification and discounted admission for family members. Greater Haverhill Arts Association demonstrations take place with Tracey Meola at noon and Joan Turner at 2:30.

Throughout the event, the 2022 festival features a unique mix of more than 100 trees, wreaths, centerpieces and creative Christmas-themed offerings.

The festival runs through Sunday, Dec. 11. It is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission costs $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages six to 17 and free for children five and under.

Next week, the Buttonwoods Festival of Trees resumes Wednesday, Nov. 30, from noon- 8 p.m. with “Ugly Holiday Sweater Night,” from 5-8 p.m. Those wearing ugly sweaters receive half-off admission.

Thursday, open from noon-8 p.m., brings an all-day Children’s Scavenger Hunt and movies at 4 and 6:30 p.m., while Friday is Senior Day with $1 off admission during the 10 a.m.-8 p.m. regular hours. There’s a Senior Tea Party from noon-2 p.m.; Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods all day with classic radio shows playing accompanied by servings of coffee, tea and pastries; and another Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House from 6-7:30 p.m.

There’s a full list of events at buttonwoodsfot.org.

