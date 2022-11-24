Methuen Plans Flag Retirement Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 7

Methuen is having its annual flag retirement ceremony on Pearl Harbor Day.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St., Methuen. Paul Jensen, director of Methuen Veterans Services, asks that residents drop off flags to be retired in advance of the ceremony.

In a flyer, the city notes “it is prescribed that a flag, to be retired from service, be burned by fire, to return to ashes, to be returned to the dust from which she was made, and that a new flag fly, to once again demonstrate the strength of our great nation. This is to be accomplished in a simple, dignified manner.”

