Methuen Police Officers Complete Crisis Intervention Training

Twelve Methuen police officers recently completed 40 hours of Crisis Intervention training.

This training was provided by the Middlesex County Crisis Intervention Team and involved sessions around mental health disorders, trauma and chronic stress, homelessness, domestic violence, suicide prevention, autism, elder issues, substance abuse and officer wellness, amongst others.

Each officer received guidance in community resources and skills to share with the community when appropriate. Training involved engaging presentations, role playing and independent research of community resources.

In a statement, officials said the Methuen Police Department “understands the importance of the mental health of our community members. We continue to create awareness, and engage in training surrounding the presentation, challenges and struggles of mental health issues that members of our community face.”

