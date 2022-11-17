Methuen Exchange Club Honors Mueskes and Wholley at First Responders Night

Methuen Police Sgt. Matthew Mueskes was named Police Officer of the Year, while Methuen Firefighter Sean Wholley was named as Firefighter of the Year Tuesday by the Methuen Exchange Club.

The program is part of the club’s annual ceremony recognizing first responders. Both men were also presented with citations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives and the Massachusetts Senate.

Mueskes was honored for his work leading the department’s years long effort to earn certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. Wholley was recognized for saving two people this past summer from drowning against a tough rip current at Seabrook Beach.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy Mayor Neil Perry participated in the ceremony.

The Methuen Exchange Club, chartered in 1983, is a civic organization that works to further child abuse prevention, Americanism and community service throughout the community. The club annually recognizes the top firefighter and top police officer in Methuen, as selected by each department’s chief.

