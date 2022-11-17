Merrimac Receives State Brownfields Grant to Recover Contaminated Site

Merrimac is receiving $250,000 in state assistance to recover a contaminated—so-called, “Brownfields” site—into a redevelopment opportunity.

The town was one of 13 communities statewide to share in $2.6 million in Brownfields Redevelopment Fund awards. Speaking at a Monday ceremony in Taunton, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said the administration “look(s) forward to seeing the projects that will grow from these cleaned-up properties.”

“For over 20 years, the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund has invested tens of millions of dollars to ensure blighted and abandoned sites in Massachusetts can be safely redeveloped for residential and commercial use,” said Polito.

In Merrimac, the money is to be used to test a remaining foundation and soils for contamination and remove the foundation and contaminated soils at 2 Littles Court, off Route 110.

Former Lawrence mayor and now MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said “Brownfields awards will help communities from Gateway Cities to small towns address buildings, sites and projects that for decades have laid dormant and blighted, depriving neighborhoods of hope and vibrancy.”

MassDevelopment oversees the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...