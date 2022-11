Haverhill’s Public Health Department hopes to thwart a COVID-19 virus surge during the Thanksgiving holiday as has happened the last two years.

The relatively new city department suggests residents take a home test for COVID-19 before gatherings over the holiday.

To assist, it offers free test kits to Haverhill residents next Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2-4 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 9-11 a.m. Proof of Haverhill residency is required.

