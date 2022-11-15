In Advance of Sunday’s VFW Santa Parade, Food, Toy, Coat Collections Taking Place This Week

Like jolly old St. Nicholas at the north pole, the Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade Committee is making a list and checking it twice in preparation for Sunday’s 58th annual outing.

Besides five divisions of entertainment, Vice Chairman Thomas J. Sullivan is calling attention to several charitable endeavors designed to feed and clothe those in need and provide toys for children.

The Betsy Conte Food Drive, arranged annually by Pam Conte and Linda Clough, is again collecting non-perishable food and diapers, while Khristina Hardy from Ozzie Kids is collecting toys for children. Food and/or new unwrapped toys will be collected during the parade.

Outside of the parade, Dee Jacobs O’Neil of 411 Cares is shepherding the collection of new and gently worn and winter coats for Haverhill veterans—both men and women. Coats may also be dropped off at the Haverhill Police Station, 40 Bailey Boulevard; Water Street Fire Station; and Haverhill YMCA.

Food, toys and clothing may also be dropped off all week before the parade at Sullivan’s home, 77 Longview St., Haverhill. Toys are also accepted any time inside the lobby of the police station and at during business hours at all three Haverhill Bank locations in the city as well as the

The VFW Santa Parade features marching bands, antique cars, color guards, Hallamore Clydesdales. WHAV will present an updated roster in a forthcoming story this week.

This year’s theme is “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party” and the parade takes place Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., with professional rugby player Cameron “Cam” Davidowicz serving as grand marshal.

The route begins at Caleb Dustin Hunking School and runs along Route 125, crosses Basiliere Bridge, turns left onto Merrimack Street and right onto Emerson Street. The procession ends on Ginty Boulevard. Shuttle buses donated by NRT is available to move between the beginning and end and vice versa.

