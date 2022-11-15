Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Accepting Decorated Trees and Wreaths This Week

The Buttonwoods Festival of Trees is still looking for donations of decorated artificial Christmas trees and wreaths in advance of this year’s seasonal event.

They may be dropped off Thursday, Nov. 17, from noon-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Use John Ward Avenue to reach the museum entrance.

A donation form is available at the Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Facebook page.

The 2022 Buttonwoods Festival of Trees takes place Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 11.

