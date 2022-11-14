Northern Essex Community College Athletic Dept. Seeks Nominations for 2023 Hall of Fame

The Northern Essex Community College Athletic Department is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Nominations are open throughout year, but those to be considered for the Class of 2023 are due by Wednesday, Nov. 30. All nominations received will remain in consideration future years if not selected for the spring induction. The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be announced in December.

Candidates must have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievement in intercollegiate athletics. Candidates must have graduated from Northern Essex and/or continued their athletic participation professionally or at a four-year institution five or more years ago while maintaining satisfactory academic standing according to the standards of the college.

Similarly, outstanding athletic teams and distinguished members of the college coaching staff are also eligible for selection and membership. Any coach or administrator must have retired or departed from the college at least five years prior to his or her nomination.

While athletic achievement is of prime importance, character and good citizenship is taken into consideration. The record of the individual or athletic team must be so outstanding that there are no questions of qualifying for the Athletic Hall of Fame.

In addition, individuals may be considered for honorary membership. They are not required to have had any direct affiliation with Northern Essex, but may have contributed as a faculty athletic advisor, financial supporter, valued athletic department employee, volunteer coach or team physician, among others, over at least 10 years.

There is an online nomination form here.

